3,731 Shares in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth $57,559,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 625.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,177,000 after acquiring an additional 796,556 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in LivaNova by 687.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 616,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,808,000 after buying an additional 538,037 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in LivaNova by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,237,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,152,000 after buying an additional 508,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

LIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on LivaNova from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of LIVN opened at $73.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $39.49 and a 12 month high of $83.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.81.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $269.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.83 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

