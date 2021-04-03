Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 2,600 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after buying an additional 42,318 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Hill City Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,486,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 428,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,404,000 after purchasing an additional 65,890 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.09.

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $228,594.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,196 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,371.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 6,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $722,842.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,024 shares in the company, valued at $6,231,197.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 155,072 shares of company stock worth $18,138,092 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EXP opened at $135.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.12. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.50 and a 52 week high of $139.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

