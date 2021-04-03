Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $865,000 Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 825.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

LANC opened at $177.85 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $116.86 and a 1-year high of $188.24. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.86.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.97 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 60.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total transaction of $299,492.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,520.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

