CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 287.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 374,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,683,000 after acquiring an additional 277,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,249,000 after acquiring an additional 154,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 266.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,283,000 after acquiring an additional 127,715 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,379,000 after acquiring an additional 109,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 143,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,365,000 after acquiring an additional 99,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

CSGP opened at $861.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $840.11 and a 200-day moving average of $869.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.62 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $520.17 and a 12-month high of $952.76. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $444.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $6,515,537.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Insiders sold 34,730 shares of company stock worth $28,708,908 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 price objective (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $904.58.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

