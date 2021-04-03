22,210 Shares in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,210 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.06% of Cryoport as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 62.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,199 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth $1,316,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth $2,279,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,302 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter worth $575,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $734,938.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,754.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $231,893.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,923.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day moving average is $53.58. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 16.09.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.96 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

