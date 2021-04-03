Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 1,964 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invitae were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 820,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,304,000 after acquiring an additional 53,374 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,007,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,112,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,333,000 after acquiring an additional 997,639 shares in the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitae alerts:

NYSE:NVTA opened at $39.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.28. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. On average, analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $156,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Crouse sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $486,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,336.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,441 shares of company stock worth $5,617,770. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.