Mariner LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 77,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EELV opened at $23.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61.

