Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will announce sales of $12.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.19 billion and the highest is $13.66 billion. Morgan Stanley reported sales of $9.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year sales of $48.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.40 billion to $51.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $50.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.75 billion to $52.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Morgan Stanley.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.24.

Shares of MS opened at $78.22 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $86.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $141.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $961,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.