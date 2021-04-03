Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $6,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at $80,914,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Entegris by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,403,000 after acquiring an additional 681,533 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,161,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Entegris by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,172,975,000 after acquiring an additional 240,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter worth about $8,329,000. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENTG. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris stock opened at $120.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.09. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $120.78.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.38 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.