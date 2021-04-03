Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $249,000 Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,388,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,339,000 after purchasing an additional 335,884 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,568,000 after purchasing an additional 297,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,066,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,280,000 after purchasing an additional 221,787 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1,012.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 136,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 123,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,984,000 after purchasing an additional 64,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $68.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.29. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $81.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $914.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.13 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

