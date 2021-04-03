Stifel Financial Corp Sells 40,439 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,439 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,215,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,303,000 after purchasing an additional 236,899 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,353,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 61,159 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,447,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 304,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,671,000 after purchasing an additional 131,230 shares during the period.

In related news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 494,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $24,541,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 494,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,541,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 291,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $13,322,304.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,322,304.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,448,490 shares of company stock valued at $240,234,704 over the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.95.

ZI opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $64.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.71.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

