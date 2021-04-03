First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,039,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 380,509 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 6.37% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $89,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 68.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 586.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,596.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period.

FDL stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $33.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.34.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

