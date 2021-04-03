Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 86.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,262,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,706,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $99,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Nuance Communications by 2,146.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 3,639,307 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,334,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,713,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,326 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,164,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,009,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,242,000 after purchasing an additional 529,174 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NUAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $44.91 on Friday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $51.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average of $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

