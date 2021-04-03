Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 850,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,260 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals were worth $98,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 621,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,711,000 after buying an additional 246,017 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 542,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,780,000 after buying an additional 27,358 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 520,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,645,000 after buying an additional 70,232 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 508,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,729,000 after buying an additional 33,356 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 447,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,684,000 after buying an additional 67,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adam D. George sold 675,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $7,453,456.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,405.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Volker Knappertz sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $55,386.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 783,384 shares of company stock valued at $8,759,622 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWPH. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GW Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GWPH opened at $217.26 on Friday. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $80.70 and a twelve month high of $218.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -126.31 and a beta of 2.15.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.25). GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $148.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

