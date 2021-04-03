Morgan Stanley Has $92.69 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,488,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,516 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $92,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 231.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $171,000.

Shares of RWL stock opened at $69.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.48 and a 200-day moving average of $61.67. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $41.46 and a 12-month high of $70.13.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

