Morgan Stanley Purchases 15,568 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,568 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.02% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $95,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,000.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF stock opened at $369.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $361.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.31. iShares North American Tech ETF has a one year low of $199.64 and a one year high of $382.31.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.