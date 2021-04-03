Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Sells $22,840.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $22,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 758,959 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,655.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reading International alerts:

On Wednesday, March 31st, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $22,120.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $85,680.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $85,080.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $26,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $26,080.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $25,960.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $28,240.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $29,680.00.

RDI stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. Reading International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.03.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 42.01% and a negative net margin of 57.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Reading International by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Reading International during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Reading International by 21.5% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 336,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.