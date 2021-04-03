Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) EVP Sells $1,024,600.00 in Stock

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,203,956.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Joseph Mccall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lennar alerts:

On Wednesday, January 20th, Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00.

Shares of LEN opened at $103.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.41 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.75.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.