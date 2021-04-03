Thomas Jason Coleman Sells 50,000 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $656,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,219.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 93,631 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $1,215,330.38.

Shares of LPG opened at $13.06 on Friday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $14.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $541.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter.

LPG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,603,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,313,000 after buying an additional 500,839 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 99.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 711,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 355,107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 40.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 675,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 193,675 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter worth about $1,136,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the third quarter worth approximately $683,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

