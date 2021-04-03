Morgan Stanley Purchases New Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,510,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,300,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.46% of Upstart at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $74,253,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,922,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,463,000. EMJ Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,150,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,094,000.

Get Upstart alerts:

Shares of UPST stock opened at $144.28 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $165.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.28.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upgraded Upstart from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.29.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.