Paloma Partners Management Co Lowers Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,415 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,293 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,436,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,614,000 after purchasing an additional 328,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,185,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,231,000 after purchasing an additional 27,527 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 784,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 585.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 324,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 276,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $76.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.68 and a 1 year high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

In related news, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $156,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,484,308.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total transaction of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,458 shares of company stock valued at $481,019 in the last quarter. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PB shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.73.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

