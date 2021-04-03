Paloma Partners Management Co Has $312,000 Position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,182 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in BRF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BRF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BRF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BRF by 55.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BRF alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Santander cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

BRFS stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Brf S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $4.84.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. BRF had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.