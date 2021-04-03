Paloma Partners Management Co Decreases Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 90.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,202 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Baker Hughes by 2.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Baker Hughes by 2.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,036,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,689,000 after buying an additional 29,329 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 10.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,445,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,797,000 after buying an additional 323,353 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Baker Hughes by 25.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 79,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $21.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.63. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $25.64.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

