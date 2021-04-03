Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Position in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 69,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Separately, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Platinum Group Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

Shares of Platinum Group Metals stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.88 million, a PE ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.87.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Platinum Group Metals Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.