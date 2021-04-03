Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 67.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Rogers were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Rogers in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rogers alerts:

In other Rogers news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,100 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $1,037,244.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,509,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,996.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,494 in the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $192.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 621.50 and a beta of 1.82. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.82 and a fifty-two week high of $199.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $210.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Further Reading: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.