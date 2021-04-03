Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 8,454 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,454 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WWE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $441,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 58.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after acquiring an additional 56,495 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $55.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $61.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.42.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $238.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.82 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.47%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WWE shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

