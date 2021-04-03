Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 565 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SAH opened at $49.12 on Friday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.11.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

