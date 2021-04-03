Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.6 days.

OTCMKTS:HZNOF opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30. Dexterra Group has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.99.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HZNOF shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities raised shares of Dexterra Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

