KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Short Interest Down 16.5% in March

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the February 28th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 96.0 days.

Shares of KP Tissue stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. KP Tissue has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.84.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KPTSF shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of KP Tissue from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial cut shares of KP Tissue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of KP Tissue from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

