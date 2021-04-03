Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Lowers Holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECCU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECCU) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,193 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment by 100.0% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,000.

OTCMKTS:HECCU opened at $10.74 on Friday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $14.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

