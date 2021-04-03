Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Short Interest Down 17.4% in March

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the February 28th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 71.0 days.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

JGHAF opened at $44.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.93. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $47.00.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

