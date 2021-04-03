SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 174,661 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,429 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $561.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.22 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.60 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

SXC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.