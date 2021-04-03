Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Biogen by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in Biogen by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Biogen by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Biogen by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB stock opened at $278.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.63. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.55.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

