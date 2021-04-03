Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases Shares of 23,943 Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAVE. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $112,504,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,852 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $19,122,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $11,823,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 1,380.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 319,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 297,550 shares during the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SAVE opened at $37.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.59. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $40.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.35.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.25 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

