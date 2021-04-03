Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 7,153 FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of FMC by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of FMC opened at $111.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.95.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 31.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.20.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.