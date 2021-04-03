Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in RH (NYSE:RH) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,684 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of RH worth $40,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in RH by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,788,000 after buying an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in RH by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,862,000 after buying an additional 382,775 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in RH by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after buying an additional 588,388 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in RH in the 4th quarter worth $128,214,000. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth $83,488,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.22.

RH stock opened at $595.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27. RH has a 1-year low of $84.61 and a 1-year high of $619.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $499.95 and its 200 day moving average is $447.08.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The company had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

