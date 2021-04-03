Captrust Financial Advisors Has $337,000 Stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $24.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.78. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $25.05.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

In other news, Director Richard S. Press acquired 10,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,182. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Einhorn acquired 850,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $17,467,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,347.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

