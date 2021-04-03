Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 1,598 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 98,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

CCL stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.12.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. Equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.