Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 280,797 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,818,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,797 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $42,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,284,000 after purchasing an additional 160,074 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $5,155,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,522,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,857,000 after purchasing an additional 312,451 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 124,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 61,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPG stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $30.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.11.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

