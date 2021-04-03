Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Shake Shack were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $113.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.37. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.33, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $903,563.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 985 shares in the company, valued at $81,764.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $16,151,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,931,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 380,265 shares of company stock valued at $42,582,014. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.