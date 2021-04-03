ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) Holdings Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) by 1,893.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF alerts:

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF stock opened at $85.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.31. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $101.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.