CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,547,000 after buying an additional 2,040,216 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,694,000 after buying an additional 249,557 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,488,000 after buying an additional 569,769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,384,000 after buying an additional 459,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,229,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,534,000 after buying an additional 123,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $6,287,254.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 897,467 shares of company stock valued at $185,598,249. 11.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.64.

Shares of CRWD opened at $187.03 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.11 and a twelve month high of $251.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.64 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

