Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 10,317 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 20,634.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SkyWest were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SkyWest by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,468,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,043,000 after acquiring an additional 292,246 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SkyWest by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,003,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,090,000 after acquiring an additional 32,908 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in SkyWest by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,066,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,300,000 after acquiring an additional 23,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SkyWest by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,800,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,749,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 934,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,659,000 after purchasing an additional 27,883 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SkyWest alerts:

In other SkyWest news, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $601,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,376.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $181,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,078 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SKYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

SKYW opened at $55.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.98 and a 200 day moving average of $41.84. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 2.10.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $589.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.96 million.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.