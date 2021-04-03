Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Get Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VFH stock opened at $85.53 on Friday. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $46.78 and a 52-week high of $87.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.60.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.