Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 189,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,783 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEV. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,281,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEV opened at $13.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.47. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $14.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.