DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.85 Million

Equities analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) will announce $58.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DMC Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.20 million and the lowest is $57.50 million. DMC Global posted sales of $73.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year sales of $272.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $267.00 million to $278.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $358.85 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $407.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DMC Global.

Get DMC Global alerts:

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million.

BOOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

In related news, insider Antoine Nobili sold 3,333 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $209,612.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Aldous sold 2,000 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,438 shares of company stock worth $2,107,577. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,171,000 after purchasing an additional 164,253 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in DMC Global by 400.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 72,270 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DMC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,816,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in DMC Global by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 42,681 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in DMC Global by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 342,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after buying an additional 41,780 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $55.29 on Wednesday. DMC Global has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $850.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DMC Global (BOOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.