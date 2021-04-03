Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 26,950 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,950 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 335,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 170,900 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 95,516 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,999,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after acquiring an additional 370,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.95.

Shares of EGO opened at $11.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

