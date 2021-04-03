Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,698 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 13.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, Director Ann B. Lane bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,890 shares in the company, valued at $323,443.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Shares of GSBD opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 65.73 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $17.78. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 9.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

