Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,032.86 ($13.49).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Antofagasta to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of ANTO opened at GBX 1,692.50 ($22.11) on Friday. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of GBX 727.40 ($9.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,909.05 ($24.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,723.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,379.21. The firm has a market cap of £16.69 billion and a PE ratio of 32.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.06. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.