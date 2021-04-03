Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 16,033 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 826,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $30,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in FibroGen by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in FibroGen by 895.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FibroGen by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $35.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average is $42.46. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.77 and a 12 month high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other FibroGen news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 166,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,999 shares of company stock worth $1,445,240 in the last ninety days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on FibroGen from $91.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

